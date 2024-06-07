‘The Boys’ Takes Over 92nd Street Y
Antony Starr, Chase Crawford, Colby Minifie among those turning up for Prime Video series
The cast of Prime Video series The Boys, including Antony Starr, Chase Crawford, Colby Minifie, Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry, will be at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan Tuesday, June 18, to talk about the show. Season four of the superhero satire series starts June 13.
An episode from the new season will screen.
As the 92nd Street Y puts it, the show “has gained a cult following for its irreverent take on what happens when superheroes — who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods — abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.”
Josh Horowitz, podcaster and MTV personality, will moderate the session.
The Boys is based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who are executive producers, along with showrunner Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and a bevy of others.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, the L.A. Times and New York magazine.