‘The Boys’ Takes Over 92nd Street Y

The cast of Prime Video series The Boys, including Antony Starr, Chase Crawford, Colby Minifie, Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry, will be at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan Tuesday, June 18, to talk about the show. Season four of the superhero satire series starts June 13.

An episode from the new season will screen.

As the 92nd Street Y puts it, the show “has gained a cult following for its irreverent take on what happens when superheroes — who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods — abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.”

Josh Horowitz, podcaster and MTV personality, will moderate the session.

The Boys is based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who are executive producers, along with showrunner Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and a bevy of others.