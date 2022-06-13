‘The Boys’ Gets Season Four on Prime Video

The Boys will have season four on Prime Video. Season three of the superhero satire series, with eight episodes, debuted June 3. Eric Kripke is the showrunner.

“From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about season three of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder—an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. “The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers.”

Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso and Chace Crawford are in the cast.

“Speaking for the cast and crew, we’re so grateful to Sony, Amazon and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more,” said Kripke. “We’re thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys’ fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we’re living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success.”

The Boys is based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who are executive producers, along with Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn and Michaela Starr also exec produce.

The Boys is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, along with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures. ■