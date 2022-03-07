‘The Big Leap’ Ends at Fox
By Michael Malone published
Scott Foley musical drama offered a show within a show
Musical drama The Big Leap has been canceled by Fox following its first season. The show, with Scott Foley in the cast, premiered September 20. A show within a show, it is about a group of down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a reality dance program that builds to a live production of Swan Lake.
Inspired by a U.K. reality format, The Big Leap is about second chances and chasing one’s dreams.
Foley played Nick Blackburn, a producer who takes on the show’s Big Leap docuseries filming in Detroit.
Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky and Raymond Cham Jr. are also in the cast.
The Big Leap’s 11-episode run ended in December. Before it launched, Fox president of entertainment Michael Thorn called it “incredibly emotional and very funny and overwhelmingly positive.”
The executive producers are Liz Heldens, Jason Winer and Sue Naegle. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.