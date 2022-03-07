‘The Big Leap’ Ends at Fox

Musical drama The Big Leap has been canceled by Fox following its first season. The show, with Scott Foley in the cast, premiered September 20. A show within a show, it is about a group of down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a reality dance program that builds to a live production of Swan Lake.

Inspired by a U.K. reality format, The Big Leap is about second chances and chasing one’s dreams.

Foley played Nick Blackburn, a producer who takes on the show’s Big Leap docuseries filming in Detroit.

Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky and Raymond Cham Jr. are also in the cast.

The Big Leap’s 11-episode run ended in December. Before it launched, Fox president of entertainment Michael Thorn called it “incredibly emotional and very funny and overwhelmingly positive.”

The executive producers are Liz Heldens, Jason Winer and Sue Naegle. ■