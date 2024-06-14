‘The Big Bakeover’ Premieres on The CW

The Big Bakeover, which sees host Nancy Birtwhistle travel across America in an attempt to save struggling bakeries, premieres on The CW Friday, June 14. Birtwhistle won season five of The Great British Bake Off in 2014.

Erik Curtis is the master carpenter helping Birtwhistle rehabilitate the ailing bakeries. He has appeared in Instant Dream Home on Netflix.

The premiere, with the title Sugarbox Donuts, sees Birtwhistle assist a second-generation donut maker who escaped the Cambodian genocide in the 1970s. According to The CW, “she reimagines and revamps recipes, renovates storefronts and puts passionate pastry makers on a path to success.”

Velvet Hammer Media produces the show. It is executive produced by Rebecca Quinn, Jennifer O’Connell and Tim Warren.

Birtwhistle is from Hull in the U.K. Her books include Clean & Green: 101 Hints and Tips for a More Eco-Friendly Home and The Green Budget Guide: 101 Planet and Money Saving Tips, Ideas and Recipes.

The Great British Bake Off, referred to as The Great British Baking Show in the U.S., streams on Netflix.