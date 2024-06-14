‘The Big Bakeover’ Premieres on The CW
Nancy Birtwhistle, who won ‘The Great British Bake Off’, hosts bakery makeover show
The Big Bakeover, which sees host Nancy Birtwhistle travel across America in an attempt to save struggling bakeries, premieres on The CW Friday, June 14. Birtwhistle won season five of The Great British Bake Off in 2014.
Erik Curtis is the master carpenter helping Birtwhistle rehabilitate the ailing bakeries. He has appeared in Instant Dream Home on Netflix.
The premiere, with the title Sugarbox Donuts, sees Birtwhistle assist a second-generation donut maker who escaped the Cambodian genocide in the 1970s. According to The CW, “she reimagines and revamps recipes, renovates storefronts and puts passionate pastry makers on a path to success.”
Velvet Hammer Media produces the show. It is executive produced by Rebecca Quinn, Jennifer O’Connell and Tim Warren.
Birtwhistle is from Hull in the U.K. Her books include Clean & Green: 101 Hints and Tips for a More Eco-Friendly Home and The Green Budget Guide: 101 Planet and Money Saving Tips, Ideas and Recipes.
The Great British Bake Off, referred to as The Great British Baking Show in the U.S., streams on Netflix.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, the L.A. Times and New York magazine.