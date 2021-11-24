‘The Beatles: Get Back’ on Disney Plus Nov. 25

The Beatles: Get Back, a three-part docuseries from Peter Jackson, premieres on Disney Plus Nov. 25, with additional episodes on Nov. 26 and 27. Disney Plus calls it “the most intimate and honest glimpse into the creative process and relationship between John, Paul, George and Ringo ever filmed.”

Jackson, director of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, directs the docuseries. It looks at the Beatles’ January 1969 recording sessions, as they attempt to write new songs and prepare for their first concert in a couple years.

The docuseries is compiled from nearly 60 hours of unseen footage shot over 21 days, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969, and from more than 150 hours of unheard audio. It features the Beatles’ last live performance, on a London rooftop, and songs that will appear on Abbey Road and Let it Be.

“What emerges is an unbelievably intimate portrait of The Beatles, showing how, with their backs against the wall, they could still rely on their friendship, good humor and creative genius. While plans derail and relationships are put to the test, some of the world’s most iconic songs are composed and performed,” said Disney Plus.

The Walt Disney Studios produces in association with Apple Corps Ltd. and WingNut Films Productions Ltd. Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon, Olivia Harrison, Jonathan Clyde, Clare Olssen and Peter Jackson produce the series, with Apple Corps’ Jeff Jones and Ken Kamins as executive producers. ■