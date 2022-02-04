‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Remade at Netflix
By Michael Malone published
Leatherface isn’t quite dead yet
Netflix is offering a remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The movie, directed by Tobe Hooper and featuring villain Leatherface, premiered in 1974. Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre brings Leatherface back, and premieres February 18.
Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Jacob Latimore and Nell Hudson are in the cast.
Four young characters head to remote Harlow, Texas to start a business. “But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents,” said Netflix.
That includes Sally, the sole survivor in the original movie.
The 1974 movie had Gunnar Hansen in several roles, including Leatherface. It was made on a shoestring budget but made big money at the box office, and ended up being an influential film in the horror genre.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.