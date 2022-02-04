‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Remade at Netflix

Netflix is offering a remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The movie, directed by Tobe Hooper and featuring villain Leatherface, premiered in 1974. Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre brings Leatherface back, and premieres February 18.

Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Jacob Latimore and Nell Hudson are in the cast.

Four young characters head to remote Harlow, Texas to start a business. “But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents,” said Netflix.

That includes Sally, the sole survivor in the original movie.

The 1974 movie had Gunnar Hansen in several roles, including Leatherface. It was made on a shoestring budget but made big money at the box office, and ended up being an influential film in the horror genre.

Netflix unveiled its 2022 movie slate earlier this week.