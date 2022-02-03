What $19 Billion Gets You: Netflix Previews Entire 2022 Film Slate

With 222 million subscribers globally, Netflix delivers a staggering amount of viewer engagement, perhaps unheard of in the old-world "weekend box office" paradigm.

Consider that its biggest movie hit ever, star-studded action comedy Red Notice, was viewed for more than 364 million hours on the platform from the day it opened on Nov. 12 through Dec. 10.

Running at 1 hour, 58 minutes, that translates roughly into 182 million views of the film worldwide. Getting really jiggy with the math, multiply that by the average size of an American household (roughly 2.5 people) and you get 455 million "ticket buyers" for Red Notice. Sure, the impulse of pressing play on Roku is much different than driving to a multiplex, parking the car, paying for a ticket and hoping you don't get Omicron in the process -- but stay with us here. We're reaching real hard to make a point.

Multiply that audience by the average American ticket price, $10.69, and you get nearly $4.9 billion ... fuzzy math that delivers a clear indication as to why Netflix wants to make movies with big stars.

And movies with big stars Netflix, which will spend a reported $19 billion on making films and series this year, gots, highlighted by this document detailing the remaining 74 films on the Netflix slate still upcoming in 2022.

It's truly an exhaustively long list, and we could rattle off big names, both in front and behind camera, in one giant paragraph or two. Suffice it to say that list includes stars such as Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Craig and other talents who have already proven to be major film draws on the Netflix platform, as well as bunch of other actors and producers who have already earned their bones at the global box office, as well.

It will take you probably at least half an hour to scroll through the 74 cast lists and log lines on the Netflix document. Sure, why not. But we excerpted five projects that we found particularly interesting below. Note that we don't have release dates for most of this stuff yet:

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)