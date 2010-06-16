Terry Murphy Named Sole EP of ‘Nate Berkus'

EXCLUSIVE:

Terry Murphy has been promoted to executive producer of Sony's The Nate Berkus Show, while Zev Shalev

has decided to transition to a development role and become an executive

consultant. Previously, the two were co-executive producers. (See related: Shalev to Produce â€˜The Nate Berkus Showâ€™ )



"We're thrilled with how The Nate Berkus Show is

coming together under Terry's guidance, and her ideas, energy and enthusiasm

will be invaluable as we prepare for launch," said Holly Jacobs, executive

vice president, U.S. reality and syndicated programming, Sony Pictures

Television, in a statement. "We're excited for audiences to see what

we have in store for them this September."





"Zev has made great contributions to The Nate Berkus

Show and we look forward to working with him on some exciting development

projects in the future," said Valerie Schaer, executive vice president,

creative development, Harpo Studio, in a statement.





Shalev formerly was an executive producer on CBS' The Early

Show.





Most recently, Murphy was at CNBC as a team leader and executive

producer on The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch.

She's also launched Queen

Latifah and The Gordon Elliott Show, among others, into first-run syndication, and she produced Sally

Jesse Raphael. Also an author, Murphy's book Life in Rewind was

published in 2009.



Nate Berkus, a spin-off of Oprah, premieres

this fall in broadcast syndication.



