Terry Murphy Named Sole EP of ‘Nate Berkus'
Terry Murphy has been promoted to executive producer of Sony's The Nate Berkus Show, while Zev Shalev
has decided to transition to a development role and become an executive
"We're thrilled with how The Nate Berkus Show is
coming together under Terry's guidance, and her ideas, energy and enthusiasm
will be invaluable as we prepare for launch," said Holly Jacobs, executive
vice president, U.S. reality and syndicated programming, Sony Pictures
Television, in a statement. "We're excited for audiences to see what
we have in store for them this September."
"Zev has made great contributions to The Nate Berkus
Show and we look forward to working with him on some exciting development
projects in the future," said Valerie Schaer, executive vice president,
creative development, Harpo Studio, in a statement.
Shalev formerly was an executive producer on CBS' The Early
Show.
Most recently, Murphy was at CNBC as a team leader and executive
producer on The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch.
She's also launched Queen
Latifah and The Gordon Elliott Show, among others, into first-run syndication, and she produced Sally
Jesse Raphael. Also an author, Murphy's book Life in Rewind was
published in 2009.
Nate Berkus, a spin-off of Oprah, premieres
this fall in broadcast syndication.
