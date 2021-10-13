Terri Cope-Walton Named VP/GM at WJXT-WCWJ Jacksonville

(Image credit: Graham Media Group)

Terri Cope-Walton has been named VP and general manager of WJXT-WCWJ Jacksonville, part of Graham Media Group.

She succeeds Bob Ellis, who was named VP and general manager of Graham’s WDIV Detroit after Marla Drutz retired. Currently the news director at Scripps-owned WRTV Indianapolis, she starts Nov. 15.

“Terri is fiercely committed to localism and deeply strategic in her approach to leading multi-platform community-focused media,” said Emily Barr, president and CEO, Graham Media Group. “She brings a wealth of experience, intelligence and compassion to these two successful stations and will enthusiastically immerse herself in the Jacksonville community. We are thrilled to welcome Terri to Graham Media Group.”

Jacksonville is DMA No. 43.

Cope-Walton has been WRTV news director since 2013, and joined the station staff in 1998. Prior to WRTV, she was a producer at WHIO Dayton.

“This is an outstanding opportunity to work with a great team, and at two legacy stations. I look forward to settling into the Jacksonville community and continuing the great work WJXT and WCWJ are known for in the market,” said Cope-Walton.