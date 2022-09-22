Tennis Channel To Air Roger Federer’s Finale
Co-owned sports nets will share wealth
Federer anyone? Tennis Channel will air what is expected to be the final competitive match of tennis great Roger Federer on Friday (Sept. 23) as part of its coverage of the Laver Cup from London.
The 2 p.m. match will team Federer with fellow great Rafael Nadal against U.S. Open quarterfinalist Frances Tiafoe and Olympic doubles gold medalist Jack Sock.
Federer’s finale will also air on some of the Bally Sports networks co-owned with the Sinclair Broadcast Group-owned Tennis Channel, as well as the T2, the ad-supported channel available on Samsung TV Plus — essentially to anyone with a Samsung TV made after 2017.
Federer is a 20-time major singles champion who announced his retirement at age 41 and with a knee injury (opens in new tab) that has sidelined him and resulted in multiple surgeries. ▪️
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
