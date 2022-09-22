Tennis Channel To Air Roger Federer’s Finale

Federer anyone? Tennis Channel will air what is expected to be the final competitive match of tennis great Roger Federer on Friday (Sept. 23) as part of its coverage of the Laver Cup from London.



The 2 p.m. match will team Federer with fellow great Rafael Nadal against U.S. Open quarterfinalist Frances Tiafoe and Olympic doubles gold medalist Jack Sock.



Federer’s finale will also air on some of the Bally Sports networks co-owned with the Sinclair Broadcast Group-owned Tennis Channel, as well as the T2, the ad-supported channel available on Samsung TV Plus — essentially to anyone with a Samsung TV made after 2017.



Federer is a 20-time major singles champion who announced his retirement at age 41 and with a knee injury (opens in new tab) that has sidelined him and resulted in multiple surgeries. ▪️