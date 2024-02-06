Ten Acts Make Finals of ‘America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League’
Kodi Lee, Aidan Bryant, V. Unbeatable among those still standing before February 19 finale
Ten acts will compete in the finale of America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League. The season began January 1 and Fantasy League sees the four judges manage a roster of 10 acts, with the hope of one of their acts winning the championship.
The ten final acts are aerialist Aidan Bryant, variety act Billy & Emily England, dancer Musa Motha, musicians Pack Drumline, choir Sainted, balancers The Ramadhani Brothers, musician Kodi Lee, variety act Shadow Ace, contortionist Sofie Dossi and dance group V. Unbeatable.
The judges choose a roster of their 10 favorite acts from America’s Got Talent and the Got Talent franchises around the world. The judges then mentor their contestants as the competition heats up.
Bryant and Billy & Emily are part of Mel B’s team. Musa Motha, Pack Drumline and Sainted are on Simon Cowell’s team. Howie Mandel has The Ramadhani Brothers, Kodi Lee and Shadow Ace, and Heidi Klum has Dossi and V. Unbeatable.
The ten acts compete Monday, February 12. The studio audience will then vote to determine the winner, which will be revealed a week later.
The winner gets $250,000.
Calum Scott, Robin S., Steven Sanchez and Sheila E. will perform during the season finale February 19. Past AGT acts such as Drake Milligan, Chapel Hart and Loren Allred will turn up at the finale as well.
America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League airs on NBC. Terry Crews is host.
It is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Natasha Brugler are the executive producers.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.