Television is Most Important in Influencing Purchase: TVB Study
By Jon Lafayette published
90% of online shoppers said TV influenced their searches
Television is the most important influencer of consumers at all stages of the purchase funnel, according to a new study from the TVB.
In a survey, 49% of respondents said TV was most important for awareness than all other media platforms combined. It was also tops by a wide margin in terms of influencing interest, visits to stores or websites, consideration and ultimately purchase.
Even among those who do online searches, 89% said that TV ads influenced their search selections. Among young adults (18 to 34), 96% said TV influenced their searches. Similarly, 95% of African American also said TV influenced their searches.
TV initiates word of mouth, the study said. It also helps ad recall in other media.
Eight out of 10 respondents shopped both in-store and online, while 91% of in store retail shoppers and 90% of online shoppers said that TV ads influenced their search selections.
TV’s influence also extends over a variety of product categories. It was the most influential for automotive, banking services, furniture/bedding/carpet, legal, hospitals/urgent care/clinics, dentists/orthodontists and eye doctors/Lasik, QSR, in-store retail and online retail.
TVB commissioned Gfk to conduct its 2022 Purchase Funnel study, which looked at consumers exposed to advertising across more than 20 media platforms. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
