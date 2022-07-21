TelevisaUnivision’s ViX Plus Launched Via Dish, Sling TV

Dish Network said it is launching TelevisaUnivision’s new ViX Plus subscription steaming service on its Dish TV and Sling TV platforms.

Dish and Sling customers will be able to subscribe to ViX direction through their pay-TV services.

ViX Plus costs $6.99 a month.

"We're excited to expand our robust Spanish-language content offering with the addition of ViX Plus available now on DISH and SLING," said Alfredo Rodríguez, VP, DishLatino. "Offering consumers a broad range of content has long been a core DISH tenet and the launch of ViX Plus to both satellite and streaming customers builds on our longstanding tradition of being the leading provider of Spanish-language programming with more Spanish channels than anyone else."

Dish and Univision had a nearly year-long carriage dispute that started in 2018 and ended in 2019.

ViX Plus will give viewers access to 70 original series and movies in its first year, plus 4,000 hours of live sport coverage.

Dish TV offers ViX Plus subscriptions through internet-connected Hopper and Wally devices.

ViX Plus is available as a stand-alone streaming service through the SLING app on all supported devices including Roku, Amazon, LG and Vizio. ■