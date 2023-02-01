TelevisaUnivision Plans Bigger Upfront Event on May 16
Network moves to Pier 36
TelevisaUnivision said it is moving its upfront event to a bigger venue in 2023 based on a big turnout last year.
“We’ve reached the tipping point. The cultural firepower of U.S. Hispanics is indisputable, and more brands than ever are making the commitment to invest in this audience,” said Donna Speciale, president of U.S., advertising sales and marketing at TelevisaUnivision.
“Marketers who have leaned in are seeing the incredible impact and those who have traditionally scaled back are now doubling down because of the proven resilience of this consumer base. Brands that are not prioritizing Spanish-language media will absolutely miss out. The time is now for everyone to embrace the growth this audience delivers,” Speciale said.
The upfront will take place on Tuesday morning, May 16, at Pier 36 in New York City, exchanging venues with Disney Advertising Sales, which held its upfront there last year. Disney’s upfront this year will be at the Javits Center, where TelevisaUnivision entertained media buyers and advertisers last year.
TelevisaUnivision’s decision to upsize its upfront is a contrast to CBS parent Paramount Global, which abandoned CBS’s traditional Carnegie Hall presentation in favor of a series of smaller dinners. NBCUniversal will be returning to Radio City Music Hall and Warner Bros. Discovery is going back to The Theater at Madison Square Garden. ■
