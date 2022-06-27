TelevisaUnivision Finishes Upfront With Higher Volume
By Jon Lafayette published
High single-digit CPM price increases
TelevisaUnivision has wrapped up its upfront deals with its biggest volume increase in seven years, according to a source familiar with the situation.
Pricing was similar to what the English-language networks have seen so far in his market, with prices increasing in by high-single-digits on a cost-per-thousand-viewers basis.
TelevisaUnivision, came into the market touting the strength of the recent combination of Televisa and Univision. It also pointed to increased linear ratings, which helped it increase volume It was also able to draw advertisers with new streaming inventory with the launch of its ViX direct-to-consumer offering.
ViX drew buys from 70% of advertisers who bought commercials on TelevisaUnivision’s linear networks.
Advertisers were attracted to sports programming, particularly soccer on TelevisaUnivision platforms.
Strong categories for TelevisaUnivision included tech, pharmaceutical and financial. Historically, pharma and financial advertisers have been underspenders with Univision. ■
