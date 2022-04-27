TelevisaUnivision Launches Asi Spanish-Language Brand Studio

Isa Studio first film is a about a man who helps his community play soccer and drives a Tundra

TelevisaUnivision said it launched Asi Studios, a facility for creating Spanish-language branded content aimed at connecting advertisers with Hispanic audiences through premium video.

The launch of the studio comes weeks before TelevisaUnivision and other big networks make their upfront pitches to advertisers.

Asi Studios' first project is a short film created with Toyota called Imparable: Ismael Guzmán , which will have its premiere today.

Dan Riess, executive VP and chief growth officer of U.S. Advertising at TelevisaUnivision, told Broadcasting+Cable that the company can help its clients reach the Hispanic community with the new brand studio.

“There’s just a ton of stories that I think brands should help tell and shine a spotlight on this incredible audience that’s doing incredible things and really driving the core of the United States economic engine,” Riess said.

“We want to make the best branded content in the world. We know its a tall order,” said Caroline Olkowski, named head of the studio, noting the rich tapestry Asi will have to work with given all of the Hispanic countries represented in the U.S.

Olkowski noted that Asi is something Spanish-language speakers say to convey the shortest way to explain how to get things done. When asked how do you do something, the answer is asi. “So how do you make the best branded content in the world? Asi,” she said.

Asi’s first film supports the launch of the new Toyota Tundra. It follows the story of a Texas man Ismael Guzmán, who enables youngsters in East Austin to play soccer on a field he maintains himself. Turns out Guzmán and his family drive Tundras. “They’re a natural Toyota family,” Olkowski said. Given all the family does for that community, it wasn’t hard to talk Toyota into commissioning the film.

“They understand the balance between, you know, consumers really enjoying the content and the brand getting value out of it,” Riess said.

Imparable: Ismael Guzmán will air across TelevisaUnivision properties and platforms, including its global streaming service, ViX and TUDN, its sports network.

“We are excited to partner with the TelevisaUnivision team on the launch of Así, providing an innovative platform that created a wonderful opportunity to feature the story of the Guzmán family along with the all-new Tundra,” said Ann Dragovits, media manager, integrated marketing operations at Toyota Motor North America. “This partnership allows the brand to be part of creative and culturally relevant storytelling that showcases our vehicles in an authentic way for our Hispanic audiences.”

In addition to Olkowski, Asi’s staff includes filmmaker Alberto Ferreras as creative executive-in-residence, and Oneil Vargas-Estevez as director of production.■