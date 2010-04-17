Telepictures Developing Shows For VH1 Stars Dr. Drew, Steve Ward

Warner Bros.'

Telepictures division is developing two new shows for syndication, according to

industry sources.

One would star

Steve Ward, who stars with his mother, JoAnn, on VH1's Tough Love. That

show has aired for two seasons on the cable network. The Wards run a

matchmaking service out of Philadelphia,

called Master Matchmakers.

The other is a

new iteration of Lifechangers, which the studio has been developing out

of a segment on its entertainment magazine Extra. Telepictures is working with another VH1 star,

Dr. Drew Pinsky, to host that show. Pinsky

currently stars in three shows on VH1: Celebrity Rehab, Sober House

and Sex Rehab with Dr. Drew. He also hosts MTV's Sex ... with Mom and

Dad. Pinsky first gained national attention on the nationally syndicated

radio show, Loveline, which he still hosts. He's a frequent contributor

to many national news programs, including Oprah and Larry King,

and he's written several books.

Pilots are being

shot for both shows, sources say.

Telepictures does

not comment on development, according to a spokeswoman.