Telepictures Developing Shows For VH1 Stars Dr. Drew, Steve Ward
Warner Bros.'
Telepictures division is developing two new shows for syndication, according to
industry sources.
One would star
Steve Ward, who stars with his mother, JoAnn, on VH1's Tough Love. That
show has aired for two seasons on the cable network. The Wards run a
matchmaking service out of Philadelphia,
called Master Matchmakers.
The other is a
new iteration of Lifechangers, which the studio has been developing out
of a segment on its entertainment magazine Extra. Telepictures is working with another VH1 star,
Dr. Drew Pinsky, to host that show. Pinsky
currently stars in three shows on VH1: Celebrity Rehab, Sober House
and Sex Rehab with Dr. Drew. He also hosts MTV's Sex ... with Mom and
Dad. Pinsky first gained national attention on the nationally syndicated
radio show, Loveline, which he still hosts. He's a frequent contributor
to many national news programs, including Oprah and Larry King,
and he's written several books.
Pilots are being
shot for both shows, sources say.
Telepictures does
not comment on development, according to a spokeswoman.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.