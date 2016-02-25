Telemundo Station Groups Descend on Houston for GOP Debate

Related: Blitzer Hosting Feb. 25 GOP Debate

When Telemundo Network and CNN host the Republican primary debate Thursday night, several Telemundo Station Group stations will be on the ground in Houston covering the event.

KTMD, the Telemundo-owned Houston station, will have coanchors Martin Berlanga and Paulina Sodi reporting live from the University of Houston, the debate site. In addition, the station’s Augusto Bernal will share special reports available to all Telemundo-owned and affiliate stations throughout the nation.

The other Telemundo stations that will have crews on site include WSCV Miami (reporter Marilys Llanos), KXTX Dallas (anchor Enrique Teutelo), KVDA San Antonio (reporter Rigo Villalobos) and KTLM Rio Grande City (anchor Hugo Magallan). In addition, reporter Camila Bernal from KEYE, Austin’s Telemundo affiliate, will also be covering the debate live from the scene.