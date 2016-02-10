Blitzer Hosting Feb. 25 GOP Debate

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer will moderate the Feb. 25 Republican debate from the University of Houston.

The network is hosting the debate in conjunction with Telemundo and Salem Media Group.

Telemundo co-anchor Maria Celeste Arrarás, Salem radio host Hugh Hewitt and CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash will ask some of the questions.

The debate will air on CNN, in Spanish on Telemundo, and on the Salem radio station.