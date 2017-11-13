Telemundo Station in Chicago Launches Investigative Unit

Telemundo’s television station in Chicago is launching a new investigative unit to provides Spanish-speaking communities with in depth reports.

Investigative reporter Hilda Gutiérrez is joining WSNS-TV to head the unit, which will be called Telemundo Chicago Investiga.

The new unit will complement the station’s consumer investigative unit, Telemundo Chicago Responde.

“This is an exciting time for Telemundo Chicago,” said Diana Maldonado, VP of news operations for Telemundo Chicago. “With an already successful investigative unit, Telemundo Chicago Responde, we believe Telemundo Chicago Investiga will enable us to further serve issues throughout the Chicago area’s Spanish-speaking communities that have often gone overlooked.”

Gutiérrez had been with Estrella TV in Los Angeles, where she was a weekday anchor and special assignment reporter.

WSNS’s investigative reports will air during Noticiero Telemundo Chicago, airing at 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m. 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. CST. The station has set up a place for viewers to send tips at Investiga@TelemundoChicago.com.

In leading the investigative unit, she will also collaborate with WMAQ-TV, the NBC station in Chicago.

NBC and Telemundo are both part of Comcast’s NBCUniversal unit.

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of Telemundo Chicago Investiga and the addition of Hilda Gutiérrez to our team,” said David Doebler, president and general manager of NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago.

“Over the years, the collaboration between NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago has grown tremendously and will only continue to increase with these additional resources. Through this new investigation unit, both stations will be able to expand our reach across all Chicago area communities and help shine a light on questionable practices,” Doebler said.