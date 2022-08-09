Telemundo Reprises Soccer Campaign Aimed at Youth Before World Cup

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises said it is kicking off a multi-city national campaign leading up to the World Cup aimed at inspiring Hispanic youth through soccer and expanding access to safe recreational facilities.

The campaign -- El Campeón en Ti or The Champion in You -- is the second edition of Telemundo’s community-based campaign. The first stared during the 2018 World Cup.

The campaign will bring a series of events to cities across the country including New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Orlando, Los Angeles, Miami and Phoenix.

"We believe that our community is at the heart of the World Cup – and we want to take these festivities across the country for Latinos to enjoy this global event," said Christina Kolbjornsen, senior VP, corporate & external affairs, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. "We’re again joining forces with our partners at the U.S. Soccer Foundation and the independent Hispanic Soccer leagues, allowing us to expand our efforts to create safe and accessible environments for young Latinos to grow and play. Soccer brings families together and empowers kids to show what can be possible. We're looking forward to joining our partners in celebrating the inner champion in every Hispanic youth."

The campaign will take advantage of the Telemundo network, and work with local Telemundo stations, Telemundo talent, and viewers in all markets to provide on-site activations and experiences.

"We're excited to team up with our partners at Telemundo to unite young people and families through our game," said Ed Foster-Simeon, president & CEO of the U.S. Soccer Foundation. "Using soccer as a vehicle to improve lives is core to our mission and helps strengthen communities. These soccer celebrations and our continued partnership is symbolic of Telemundo's commitment to driving positive change in Hispanic communities."

Telemundo said it will also launch a grassroots campaign to reinforce the importance of accessibility nationwide, partnering with independent community soccer leagues in designated communities with a high density of Latino youth and Hispanic-led teams. Soccer clubs will play matches on weekends starting in August and continuing throughout the fall in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, New York, and Texas. ■