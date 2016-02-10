Telemundo-Owned Stations Sending Anchors, Reporters to Mexico for Papal Visit

Related: NBCU Plans Global Telemundo Enterprises Headquarters

When Pope Francis arrives in Mexico Friday for his tour of the country, a handful of Telemundo-owned stations will be reporting live from the scene.

The stations sending anchors and reporters include KVEA Los Angeles, KTMD Houston, KXTX Dallas-Fort Worth, KVDA San Antonio, KTAZ Phoenix, KDEN Denver and KTLM Rio Grande Valley, Texas. They will offer viewers reports unique to their market on air, online and on social and digital platforms.

In addition, the Telemundo Station Group has a dedicated Mexico City bureau reporter, Jazive Pérez, whose reports throughout the six-day visit will be available to all Telemundo-owned and affiliated stations.

