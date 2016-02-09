NBCU Plans Global Telemundo Enterprises Headquarters

NBCU's Telemundo Tuesday said it will be combining operations in a new 450,000 square foot, $250 million headquarters in Miami-Dade County.

The facility, on 21 acres at NW 25th Street and the Florida Turnpike, will initially be home to 1,100 employees with room to grow to a total capacity of 1,300.

It will combine the operations of the Telemundo network and studios (which are currently in Hialeah and Medley, Fla., respectively), Telemundo International (Coral Gables) and cable network NBC Universo and its digital media and NBCU's Latin American headquarters (Miami Springs).

NBCU says the headquarters will create 3,000 construction and construction-related jobs and generate $400 million in business for South Florida, with a move-in date of early 2018.

“This is a very important step in the evolution of our company at a time when we’re enjoying tremendous momentum and have just wrapped a record-breaking year,” said Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and NBCUniversal International Group, in announcing the new digs. “Our new global headquarters will fold all of our division’s offices and production studio spaces into one state-of-the-art facility that will help us do business in a more collaborative way." He called it a "significant investment clearly underscores once again NBCUniversal’s and Comcast’s long term commitment to our business and the U.S. Hispanic market.”