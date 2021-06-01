Telemundo Launches Campaign Celebrating Pride Month

Telemundo is launching a new campaign to commemorate Pride Month that features authentic stories told by LGBTQ+ Hispanics, highlighting their contributions.

Telemundo, part of Comcast's NBCUniversal unit, is kicking off the campaign with Public Service Announcements that will air on the network and Telemundo stations. News shows will feature segments on the trans and Latinx experience, an expert panel on policies relevant to the LGBTQ+ community and stories about pride with celebrity guests.

The effort also includes digital promotion, HR diversity spotlights, internal panel discussions and stories of employee pride featured on internal channels.

Among the people featured in the PSAs are Arianna Lint, an educator originally from Peru who has worked with the Florida Health Department in the field of HIV and AIDS since 2006; Eduardo Placer, a Cuban-American story doula, public speaking coach and activist who leads workshops for the CEOs of Fortune 500 companies and U.N. diplomats; Charlies Ruiz Vasquez, a Mexican-American writer and expert on LGBTQ+ cultural education and sensitivity looking to build a shelter for homeless members of the community and Yameeliz Fret, who works directly with school districts, families, community organizations and other stakeholders to implement professional development training, best practices and programs that create safe and inclusive learning environments for students.