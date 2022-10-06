Telemundo Deportes President Ray Warren To Retire in 2023

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises said Ray Warren, president of Telemundo Deportes, will retire early next year.

Warren has been with Comcast NBCUniversal for 15 years, leading the Spanish-language network’s sports division for the past six. His exit will come after the World Cup.

“Ray has been an invaluable member of our executive leadership team since joining Telemundo,” NBCU Telemundo chairman Beau Ferrari said. “His leadership at the 2018 Men’s World Cup in Russia and the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France has proven to be an unparalleled foundation for him and the Telemundo Deportes team to lead the most ambitious live multi-platform coverage of the global tournament since Qatar this fall.

“Ray has been a tireless advocate and contributor to Telemundo's position as a premier sports brand among U.S. Hispanics,“ Ferrari added. ”We are extremely grateful for his contributions, leadership and dedication to Telemundo Deportes’ world-class sports operation and for developing an experienced team that will continue to lead our efforts after the World Cup in Qatar.”

Also: Telemundo's Ray Warren Sees Soccer as Key to Olympic Goals

Before Telemundo, Warren was executive VP and chief sales officer for NBC Sports Regional Networks. Prior to that, he was a top media-agency executive with Carat and OMD. He was also president of Raycom Sports and was a top sales executive at ABC, where he sold the first million-dollar minute in Super Bowl XIX in 1985.

“From my first day in business in 1976, and for the last 15 years at Comcast, NBCUniversal and Telemundo, it has been a great journey and an incredible journey,” Warren said. “I am looking forward to a final chapter with my colleagues at Telemundo and my extremely talented team at Telemundo Deportes, the best I have ever worked with. We will bring the most authentic and innovative World Cup coverage to all football fans across the country. I am extremely grateful to my mentors, colleagues, friends, and family for their guidance and support along the way.” ■