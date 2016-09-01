Warren Named President of Telemundo Deportes

NBCUniversal’s Telemundo Enterprises said that Ray Warren has been named president of Telemundo Deportes.

Warren, who had been executive VP and chief revenue officer of the NBC Sports Regional Networks, will oversee the company’s growing sports business and lead its strategy across all platforms and networks.

He will be based in Miami and report to Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCUniversal International and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, effective Sept. 19.

"As the U.S. Spanish-language home of the Olympics, FIFA World Cup and other key world-class sports events, Telemundo Deportes is the ultimate destination for Hispanic sports fans,” said Conde. “We are thrilled to welcome Ray to our growing sports division. His expertise and proven track record will be essential to maximizing the opportunities these prestigious events bring to our viewers and our partners.”

Before joining NBC, Warren was with Raycom Sports. Before that he was with media agencies Carat and OMD.