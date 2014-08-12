Telco's 'Pacific Blue Marlin' Airing in 200 Markets

Alex Paen’s Telco Productions has sold Corday Productions’ one-hour special, Pacific Blue Marlin: Tag and Release Tournament (T.A.R.T.) to 200 stations across the country.

TV stations will run the special, executive produced by Days of Our Lives’ Ken Corday, in more than 200 markets, including WCBS New York, KDOC Los Angeles, WBBM Chicago, WACP Philadelphia and KTVU San Francisco.

The special features Corday and four friends sailing around the coast of Hawaii looking to catch and release blue marlin, a favorite of sport fishermen.