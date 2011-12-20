Telco Offers New Weekly Half-Hours to TV stations

Telco Productions is distributing a new weekly half-hour as well as rebooting an hour-long home-improvement block fall 2012.

For What America Thinks With Scott Rasmussen, Telco has teamed up with pollster Scott Rasmussen and his electronic media company, Rasmussen Reports, to create a panel-driven weekly that will discuss polling data on the latest political, economic, business and lifestyle issues.

To introduce the show, Telco is teaming with TV station WBIN Derry (N.H.) to produce a one-hour special, What New Hampshire Thinks with Scott Rasmussen. It will air on the station at 9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11, 2012, on the eve of the New Hampshire primary.

Telco also is making a one-hour weekly home improvement block of programming available for stations for next fall, pairing Real Green, now in its second season, with a relaunched Bob Vila, which has been off the air since 2007.

"For more than two decades, the name Bob Vila has been synonymous with quality advice and tips about fixing or building homes. We're honored that he's chosen us to re-introduce his show to America in combination with Real Green," said Alex Paen, president of Telco Productions, in a statement.

Telco also distributes 15 weekly educational and informational kids' shows, including the long-running Animal Rescue.