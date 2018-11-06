Telaria Taps Dish Veteran Lowy as Chief Commercial Officer

Dish Network advertising sales veteran Adam Lowy has joined Telaria as chief commercial officer.

Lowy, who was director of advanced TV and digital sales at Dish and its Sling TV streaming service, will head up sales for Telaria, a premium video advertising management platform

Lowy will report to Telaria CEO Mark Zagorski.

At Dish, Lowy launched a dynamic ad insertion platform, ran programmatic real-time auctions and instituted cross-platform addressable advertising and measurement.

“I am delighted that Adam has chosen to bring his talents and experience to Telaria. His success converging TV and digital at Dish and Sling TV, along with his sales and operational experience, and his deep relationships within the broadcast and advanced television world will be of incredible value to us as we grow our business and further solidify our strength and investment in CTV,” Zagorski said. “Add to that the fact that he has worked with Telaria over the years and knows our business and culture, and it’s a vote of confidence in our team and in our strategy of focusing on the huge opportunities with CTV.”

Before joining Dish, Lowy worked at Canoe Ventures, CBS Television Distribution and the ABC Television Network.

“I am excited to join the experienced and dynamic team at Telaria,” said Lowy. “It’s a fascinating time to be working in digital video and television with all the technology innovations that are evolving the consumer and business sides of the industry. Telaria has been laser-focused on developing best-in-class solutions for publishers and buyers in this rapidly changing environment and I’m looking forward to working with the teams and our clients to help grow the business and contributing to their continued success as a leader in advanced TV and premium digital video.”