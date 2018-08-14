Telaria Integrates Nielsen DAR into Video Platform

Telaria said it has integrated Nielsen’s Digital Ad Ratings into its video management platform, providing TV-like metrics for advertisers buying digital video.

DAR will give Telaria clients age and gender demographics, unique audience reach, frequency and gross ratings points for online video, enabling more effective buying decisions.

“At its essence, Telaria’s VMP was engineered to empower publishers with greater inventory intelligence to make smarter revenue-driving decisions, and for buyers to achieve the highest ROI by reaching the right audiences for their campaigns,” said Telaria CEO Mark Zagorski. “Agencies and brands who trusted Nielsen for decades for accurate and actionable data and measurement in the TV environment can now have the same trust and confidence in the digital video environment.”

Using DAR will also support the development of private marketplace packages with Telaria.

“We are enthusiastic about the opportunity that the Nielsen DAR integration will provide for us as a premium publisher leveraging the Telaria VMP,” said Sean Holzman, chief digital revenue officer at Bonnier. “The insights that the DAR data provides will enhance our ability to delivery inventory packages that exceed buyer demands for reach and performance.”