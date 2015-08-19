Tegna's 'TD Jakes' Test Drops in Day Two

On day two of its four-week test, Tegna/Debmar-Mercury's T.D. Jakes dropped 11% to a 0.8 rating/2 share from a 0.9/3, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The drop’s largest factor was a 71% decline on WXIA Atlanta at 2 p.m. to a 0.4/1 from a 1.4/4 on opening day.

After two days, the show is averaging a 0.8/2 in its four markets, down 42% from its lead in (1.4/4) and down 27% from its year-ago time period average (1.1/3).

Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, the show dropped 50% on day two to a 0.2/1 from a 0.4/2. Jakes is averaging a 0.3/2 in that demo, down 62% from its lead-in (0.8/4) and down 40% from its year-ago time period average (0.5/3).

The show is performing best in Jakes’ home market of Dallas on WFAA at 3 p.m., averaging a 1.3/4, up 18% from its Inside Edition lead-in and up 44% from last year when the station was airing repeats of Disney-ABC’s Katie.