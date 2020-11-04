Tegna’s KONG-TV Working With GatesAir on ATSC 3.0

Tegna said it’s Seattle station, KONG-TV, is working with GatesAir on the technical infrastructure to launch broadcasts using the NextGen TV ATSC 3.0 standard.

Pending final FCC approvals, KONG, an independent station, plans to begin NextGen broadcasts for KONG-TV and KING-TV, Tegna’s NBC affiliate in the market, in early December.

In early November, KONG-TV will begin informing over-the-air viewers in the Seattle-Tacoma market about the transition to NexGen TV and the need to rescan their televisions to continue to receive the station, regardless of whether they will receive a NextGen TV signal. No action will be needed for KONG-TV viewers who receive the station through a cable, satellite or streaming provider.

“The transition to NextGen TV requires cooperation from all stakeholders as we begin shaping the future of local broadcast television in Seattle and across Tegna markets,” said Kurt Rao, senior VP and chief technology officer at Tegna. “GatesAir has been a valued partner in this process, and we’re proud to work with their team to bring NextGen TV to our Seattle audience.”

GatesAir will supply its Maxiva ULXTE-30 liquid-cooled transmitter to support over-the-air transmission of the NextGen TV signal. The ULXTE-30 will be equipped with GatesAir’s Maxiva XTE exciter to power Tegna’s NextGen TV broadcasts as part of the Seattle Lighthouse initiative. GatesAir will also provide installation and commissioning support leading up to the early December launch.

“GatesAir’s high-efficiency transmitters are enablers for the many possibilities of NextGen TV content delivery, including 4K UHD television, immersive audio, and advanced emergency alerting,” said Bruce D. Swail, CEO, GatesAir. “In addition to supplying robust and reliable transmission technology, GatesAir’s experience with worldwide digital TV standards will help Tegna maximize market coverage, support new digital services, and improve reception to mobile devices. Furthermore, this installation provides the core foundation for a future ATSC 3.0 SFN architecture that can strengthen Tegna's NextGen TV signal, and extend NextGen TV coverage throughout the broader Seattle-Tacoma region.”