Tegna to Use Alphonso For Local TV Attribution

Station group owner Tegna said it is using data and analytics from Alphonso to measure the effectiveness of local and over-the-top linear TV ad campaigns.

The companies said the Alphonso Local service measure how linear campaign connect to online and offline business results, including website visits and conversions, as well as visits to physical retail locations.

Tegna said it has been running a pilot program with Alphonso Local for “many months” and will roll out the service in 15 of its markets in this year.

“In a comprehensive trial across multiple markets, Alphonso demonstrated how it can help Tegna gain and grow local advertiser revenue by showing our advertisers exactly how their TV and OTT ads are helping them get the results they need from their marketing spend,” said Tim Fagan, senior VP and chief revenue officer at Tegna. “We recognize the increasing importance of bringing tangible results to our advertisers and making linear local TV as equally measurable as social and digital campaigns.”

Alphonso uses artificial intelligence to generate granular information for closed-loop campaign attribution, local TV to digital retargeting and local TV ad insights for media planning and competitive analysis.

“Tegna continues to be on the leading-edge of understanding new forces in the market and adapting quickly to evolving client needs,” said Alphonso CEO Ashish Chordia.

“The future of advertising – both national and local – is more data driven, and it can now be more results-oriented. As local advertiser budgets become more divided across many TV and digital platforms, broadcasters like Tegna are harnessing new, data-driven offerings. The industry is now moving out of an experimental phase and into standardization. We are honored to have been selected by Tegna,” Chordia said.