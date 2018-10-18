Tegna Spotlights Pregnancy-Related Deaths

Tegna Is taking a hard look at pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S., which are far more likely among African American women. The U.S. maternal pregnancy death rate is twice that of other developed countries, according to Tegna.

The broadcast group owner will debut the four-part investigative series, Mothers Matter, on its stations' digital platforms Oct. 18 before making it available on-air. The investigation is led by Tegna's WXIA Atlanta Atticus digital investigative team.

Among the topics covered will be the role race plays in medical care, the 50,000 close calls aren't in those mortality statistics, and action items to increase accountability and reduce the instances of preventable deaths.

The series will also be available for Tegna stations to broadcast starting Oct. 22.

Tegna stations plan to supplement the reporting, including WUSA Washington, which talked with a suburban Maryland father whose wife died and he had to move to his childhood home to raise twins; KING Seattle, which is profiling an area medical center pilot program to lower maternal mortality rates; KDSK St. Louis, which is profiling a co-op that help connect black mothers with midwives, and KARE Minneapolis, which will look at that state's record as a leader in preventing pregnancy-related deaths.