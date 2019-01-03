Tegna Reaches Multi-Year Carriage Deal With Verizon
Tegna said it reached a retransmission consent agreement with Verizon that will end a blackout of its stations that began on New Year’s.
The agreement covers multiple years, the broadcaster said, though not specifying how many.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Related: Tegna and Dish Reach New Carriage Agreement
The agreement covers Tegna stations WUSA-TV in Washington, D.C., WVEC-TV in Norfolk, Va., and WGRZ-TV in Buffalo.
The stations will be restored to Verizon customers effective immediately, Tegna said.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.