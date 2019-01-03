Tegna Reaches Multi-Year Carriage Deal With Verizon

Tegna said it reached a retransmission consent agreement with Verizon that will end a blackout of its stations that began on New Year’s.

The agreement covers multiple years, the broadcaster said, though not specifying how many.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The agreement covers Tegna stations WUSA-TV in Washington, D.C., WVEC-TV in Norfolk, Va., and WGRZ-TV in Buffalo.

The stations will be restored to Verizon customers effective immediately, Tegna said.