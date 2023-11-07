Tegna Q3 Earnings Down As Revenues Decline

Tegna reported lower third-quarter earnings as revenue dropped by 11% in a non-election year.

Net income was $96.2 million, or 48 cents a share, compared to $146.1 million or 65 cents a share a year ago.

Revenue was down 11% to $713 million.

The company said it signed a multiyear affiliation renewal with ABC covering stations in 13 markets serving 11 million households.

Advertising and marketing services revenue dropped 3% to $312 million. The company said the ad market improved from the second quarter, with automaker spending growing.

Subscription revenue edged up to $378 million.

Tegna said its stations’ streaming apps generated 677 million minutes in viewing during the quarter, a 78% increase year-over-year.

For the fourth quarter, Tegna said it expected revenue to be down by the mid- to high teens.

“Tegna is operating from a position of strength within the broadcast industry, and we are seeing positive momentum across our organization,” CEO Dave Lougee said.

“Our management team and board are laser-focused on generating shareholder value and building a track record of disciplined capital allocation as Tegna advances its strategy as a standalone company,” Lougee said. “We fully expect 2024 will be another strong year driven by our favorable portfolio of stations in key markets benefiting from a robust presidential election cycle, the Summer Olympic Games and the Super Bowl.”