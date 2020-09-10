Tegna Names Tripp Chief Diversity Officer

Tegna said that it named Grady Tripp to the new position of VP and chief diversity officer.

Tripp, who headed strategy and execution for Tegna’s talent acquisition team, in addition to leading a human resources team supporting TV stations in 15 markets, will report directly to Tegna CEO Dave Lougee and work with other leaders on the company’s diversity strategy.

“Tegna is proud of our diverse and inclusive culture, but we recognize we must be even more deliberate to ensure that our stations, newsrooms and people are a true reflection of the communities we serve,” said Lougee. “Grady is a respected and trusted leader at Tegna, and his extensive experience as a change agent makes him a natural fit to develop and drive our efforts to make meaningful change.”

Tripp will oversee attracting, retaining and growing diverse talent at all levels of the company and developing training programs. He will also provide thought leadership to Tegna colleagues and the media industry.