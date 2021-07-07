Tegna Names On-Air Hosts for Verify Brand Content

Gabe Cohen, Ariane Datil and Brandon Lewis will be hosts for Tegna's Verify

Tegna named Gabe Cohen, Ariane Datil and Brandon Lewis as on air hosts for its Verify brand, which aims to help the public distinguish between true and false information.

The hosts will write stories and produce content across multiple platforms, reporting to deputy editor Lindsay Claiborn.

"Gabe, Ariane and Brandon along with our top-notch editorial team will ensure we are providing our audience with trustworthy and transparent information to help stop the spread of misinformation and disinformation,” said Jonathan Forsythe, Verify’s managing editor.

Cohen joined Verify in 2020 from KOMO-TV, Seattle, where he was a general assignment reporter.

Also Read: Tegna Names Christy Moreno GM for KING-TV in Seattle

Datil, also lead host for Verify’s Snapchat Discover show, previously worked at WUSA-TV, Washington.

Lewis was with KFMB-TV San Diego.