Tegna Names Lisa Columbia GM at WHAS-TV, Louisville

Tegna said it named Lisa Columbia president and general manager of WHAS-TV, Louisville, Kentucky.

Columbia, who had been the station’s director of sales, succeeds Christy Moreno, who moved to Seattle as GM of Tegna’s KING-TV.

“Lisa’s passion and enthusiasm for her work shows every day in the results she has delivered to our clients,” said Lynn Beall, executive VP and COO, media operations at Tegna. “Lisa and her team have been connecting Louisville consumers with businesses for years and she is the perfect leader to bring that same energy and effectiveness across the entire WHAS11 operation.”

A Kentucky native, Columbia joined WHAS in 2021 as local sales manager and was promoted to director of sales in 2017. Before WHAS, she was general sales manager at WTVQ-TV in Lexington, Kentucky.