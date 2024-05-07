Tegna Names Greg Retsinas GM At KGW, Portland, Oregon

Tegna said it named Greg Retsinas as president and general manager of KGW, the NBC affiliate in Portland, Oregon, effective June 3.

Retsinas has been KGW’s news director for the past five years. He succeeds Steve Carter, who is retiring after 32 years with Tegna.

“Greg’s leadership at KGW has been distinguished by integrity, curiosity and accountability, qualities that have garnered the unwavering respect of the KGW team,” said Mark Cornetta, senior VP, media operations at Tegna and president and general manager, KUSA. “His experience and commitment to serving the unique community that is Portland coupled with a proven track record of results make him the ideal steward to lead KGW into the future.”

As news director, Retsinas followe a digital-first strategy, adding digital and streaming content. Before that is was the station’s director of digital strategy and regional digital director for Tegna.

Before joining Tegna in 2014, Retsinas worked in print and digital newsrooms, spending 15 years with the New York Times Co., in reporting and management roles.

“I am honored and excited to take on this leadership role at KGW, a station with a proven legacy of serving our community through our news, advertising, and community solutions,” Retsinas said. “Along with our talented team, I am proud to continue to help make a positive impact for those we serve. Innovation and authenticity have been our station’s hallmarks for decades, and as we look ahead, I’m eager to build on that success and lead the KGW team in creating a new, exciting future.”