Steve Carter Named GM at Tegna’s KGW Portland

Steve Carter, president and general manager of KUSA Denver, takes on the same position at KGW Portland. He starts in Portland Dec. 3 and replaces DJ Wilson, who is retiring. Both stations are owned by Tegna.

Mark Cornetta, executive VP at Tegna, takes on the president and GM role at KUSA while retaining his executive VP duties. He was the president and GM at KUSA, known as 9News, before shifting to a corporate role.

Carter joined KUSA in 1992 and worked his way up to VP of marketing. He was named president and general manager of WCSH Portland (ME) and came back to KUSA in 2016 as president and GM.

“Steve’s outstanding creativity, passion for excellence and exceptional leadership abilities will help KGW continue providing its award-winning news and community service to Portland,” said Lynn Beall, executive VP and COO of media operations, Tegna.

In addition to Denver, Cornetta oversees stations in several other markets, including KING Seattle, KARE Minneapolis and KPNX Phoenix.

“No one is more committed to Denver and 9NEWS than Mark,” said Beall. “He is an outstanding leader who is smart, innovative and drives results. While he is intimately familiar with 9NEWS, he will work more closely with the team on a day-to-day basis to serve the community while continuing to excel in his other responsibilities.”