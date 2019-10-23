Tegna's Dave Lougee to Receive 2020 Golden Mike Award

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has named Tegna president and CEO Dave Lougee as the recipient of the 2020 Golden Mike Award.

Lougee, who also serves on Tegna's Board of Directors, will be honored during a gala fundraiser on March 4 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

“When devastation strikes one of our colleagues, it’s good to know the Foundation is there to help,” said Lougee. “I’m so very proud of the generosity of the many broadcasters who support and donate to the Broadcasters Foundation, and I am honored to receive their Golden Mike Award.”

“As a member of our Board of Directors, Dave has made a difference in the lives of the many broadcasters the Foundation helps,” said Dan Mason, chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation. “Dave is an exemplary broadcaster, who leads his team in serving their local markets with journalistic integrity. We are proud to honor him.”

The gala fundraiser is an annual event that supports the Broadcasters Foundation of America's mission to aid broadcasters in need.