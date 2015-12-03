Tegna Completes Purchase of 3 Sander Media TV Stations

Tegna has completed its acquisition of a trio of Sander Media LLC TV stations following FCC approval last week. The purchase was initially announced in July.

The stations, operated by Tegna Media under shared services and other agreements since December 2013, are KGW, the NBC affiliate in Portland, Ore.; WHAS, the ABC affiliate in Louisville, Ky.; and KMSB, the Fox affiliate in Tucson, Ariz.