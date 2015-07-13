Tegna Files to Acquire Three Sander Stations

Tegna, as the former Gannett Broadcasting outfit is known, has filed with the FCC to acquire a trio of stations from broadcast veteran Jack Sander. The stations are WHAS Louisville, KGW Portland and KMSB Tucson, which Gannett had acquired through group acquisitions, but which had been sold to closely aligned Sander Media due to ownership restrictions related to Gannett’s newspaper holdings in those markets. With Gannett separating its broadcast and publishing divisions into separate companies, it opens the door to Tegna acquiring the stations outright.

WHAS is an ABC affiliate, KGW is an NBC outlet, and KMSB is a Fox affiliate.

No terms of the deal were divulged. Regulatory approval is required and is expected to take 60-90 days.