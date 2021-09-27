‘Teen Wolf’ Movie, Series in the Works at Paramount Plus

Teen Wolf is coming back, with MTV Entertainment Studios doing a deal with creator Jeff Davis that will see Davis write and executive produce a Teen Wolf movie and a series called Wolf Pack. Both will be on Paramount Plus.

The original Teen Wolf series on MTV concluded in 2017 after six seasons. Talks are underway with the original cast for roles in the movie.

The deal also sees Davis as showrunner and director for the pilot of Paramount Plus project Æon Flux and producing other titles for the streamer.

Starting in December, all 100 episodes of Teen Wolf will be on Paramount Plus.

The original Teen Wolf movie, with Michael J. Fox, came out in 1985.

MTV Entertainment Studios said of the movie project, “A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

Wolf Pack is based on a book series by Edo Van Belkom and follows a teen boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills.

Æon Flux is set in a post-apocalyptic near future where countries no longer exist and war is perpetual. One young woman rises up to rebel against her Orwellian government.