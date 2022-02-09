Teen Titans To Cover NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Cartoon Network Special

Look out, Charles Barkley, Shaq, Kenny and Ernie. The Teen Titans will be providing analysis of the NBA’s All-Star Slam Dunk Contest in a special to air on Cartoon Network February 20.

Nike will present the half-hour special commercial free.

WarnerMedia Kids & Family said Warner Bros. Animation is working with Turner Sports and the NBA. The result will be the Teen Titans—Robin, Raven, Beast Boy Cyborg and Starfire—providing their own comedic commentary on the dunkathon direct from TNT’s Inside the NBA studios.

“We had to think about what the Teen Titans have not accomplished yet. They’ve sung waffle songs, eaten burritos, starred in their own feature film, watched Space Jam, and now they get to take part in one of the most iconic sporting events,” said Tricia Melton, chief marketing officer, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “As their popularity continues to skyrocket, this groundbreaking partnership with the NBA and Turner Sports allows us another fun and innovative storytelling opportunity to bring our Super Heroes back into the real world.”

The Cartoon Network Special Edition: NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest will appear less than 24 after the original full-length AT&T Slam Dunk Contest airs on TNT on Saturday night and just before the The NBA All-Star Game presented by Kia appears on TNT.

Cartoon Network will be running a Teen Titans Go! Marathon over All-Star weekend leading up to and following the special. The Super Hero weekend will culminate with a new episode of Teen Titans Go! titled The Drip on February 21 at 5 p.m. ET/PT. ■