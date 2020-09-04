Cartoon Net Heroes Help Kids Get Back to School

Cartoon Network wants to help kids and families as they head back to school with a new public service announcement campaign in which kids share their new school experiences with characters from the channel.

The "In This Together" initiative launches Sept. 7.

In the spots, the kids talk about their experience, with some doing online classes and other venturing into school buildings. Characters from Cartoon Network’s Teen Titans Go! can certainly commiserate with the complications that come from wearing a mask.

The AT&T-owned channel also plans a monthly “Mystery Reader” series that will begin in mid-September featuring characters from shows reading to kids. The monthly segments will be available on YouTube. The first one features from Teen Titan Go!