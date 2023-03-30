Tech-Heavy San Francisco Market Gets NextGen TV Broadcasts

NextGen TV has come to San Francisco, one of the nation’s largest and most technology-savvy markets.

NextGen TV uses the ATSC 3.0 digital broadcast format and is designed to provide a sharper picture, better sound quality and give viewers access to more programming, including internet-based content. Its signal can be received on mobile devices and carry additional digital services.

Broadcasters are counting on those digital services to generate incremental revenue that eventually could be as big as retransmission revenue is today.

Nexstar Media Group’s KRON has converted to broadcasting an ATSC 3.0 signal. ATSC 3.0 can handle multiple programming streams and KRON will be transmitting its own programming as well as the programming of KGO, KPIX, KNTV, KTVU and KDTV.

The other stations will continue to broadcast using the current ATSC 1.0 digital technology so that viewers without NextGen sets can continue to watch TV programming.

The conversion process was coordinated by BitPath, which provides digital services enabled by ATSC 3.0.

“Once again, broadcasters have launched ATSC 3.0 while preserving every free over-the-air service and without any disruption to cable and satellite viewers,” BitPath president John Hane said.

“Stations have far exceeded the FCC’s requirements to protect viewers who rely on older digital TVs, while bringing improved television service to those with new ATSC 3.0 sets,“ Hane said. ”In addition, the advanced digital broadcasting services we’ll be launching on ATSC 3.0 will help keep local broadcasting strong, while providing new, high value services to people, businesses, and public agencies — all without any compromises to television service. And we’ve committed to make our groundbreaking NavPath precise navigation service available for free to all Bay Area first responders. This is a win-win-win for viewers, stations, and the entire Bay Area.”

NextGen TV is available in about 60 markets, including technology hubs like Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Boston; Dallas; Denver; Miami; Portland, Oregon; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; Seattle; and Washington, D.C. ■