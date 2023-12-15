Teads Integrates Carbon Emission Measurement To Ad Manager
Advertisers and agencies can compare campaigns to benchmarks
Teads said it has integrated carbon emissions reporting from Scope3 into its ad management platform.
The integration enables advertisers and agencies interested in sustainability to compare the carbon produced by connected TV and omnichannel campaigns to global benchmarks.
“Our new collaboration with Scope3 not only raises the bar in digital advertising measurement but empowers advertisers with unprecedented transparency,” said Remi Cackel, chief product officer at Teads. “This integration takes our leadership in SPO and directness one step further, enabling our partners to optimally measure end-to-end and drive sustainable business outcomes.”
Teads ad manager measure carbon produced during media distribution, ad selection, creative distribution and consumer device usage.
“Having Scope3’s carbon footprint measurement directly in Teads Ad Manager allows advertisers to make actionable decisions with emissions data, and complements the initial Scope3 assessment analyzing over 500 domains from earlier this year discussing key benefits of Teads’ direct inventory. Working with Teads means working directly with publishers and responsibly sourcing media.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.