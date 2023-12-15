Teads Integrates Carbon Emission Measurement To Ad Manager

Teads said it has integrated carbon emissions reporting from Scope3 into its ad management platform.

The integration enables advertisers and agencies interested in sustainability to compare the carbon produced by connected TV and omnichannel campaigns to global benchmarks.

“Our new collaboration with Scope3 not only raises the bar in digital advertising measurement but empowers advertisers with unprecedented transparency,” said Remi Cackel, chief product officer at Teads. “This integration takes our leadership in SPO and directness one step further, enabling our partners to optimally measure end-to-end and drive sustainable business outcomes.”

Teads ad manager measure carbon produced during media distribution, ad selection, creative distribution and consumer device usage.

“Having Scope3’s carbon footprint measurement directly in Teads Ad Manager allows advertisers to make actionable decisions with emissions data, and complements the initial Scope3 assessment analyzing over 500 domains from earlier this year discussing key benefits of Teads’ direct inventory. Working with Teads means working directly with publishers and responsibly sourcing media.”