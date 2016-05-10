‘T.D. Jakes’ Set to Premiere Sept. 12

Tegna Media announced syndicated talker T.D. Jakes will premiere Sept. 12, 2016 in more than 50 markets.

The daily talk show is hosted by Jakes, a Dallas-based pastor, producer and entrepreneur, and will air weekdays in the afternoon. The show will feature conversations with celebrities and non-celebrity guests in front of a live studio audience in Los Angeles.

“It’s a thrill and a great honor to begin this new journey with such powerhouse media partners as TEGNA Media, 44 Blue Productions and enLight Productions,” said Jakes. “I’m grateful for this exciting opportunity to bring meaningful, thought provoking content to audiences across the country.”

Jakes—cleared in 40% of U.S. households, including Chicago, Detroit and Orlando—is produced by Tegna Media, 44 Blue Productions, Jakes’ TDJ Enterprises and enLight Productions.